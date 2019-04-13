Katarzyna Janiszewska has been working on a joint position statement for taekwondo weight management following her recent appointment by the sport’s European governing body as health and safety committee chair.

Janiszewska, who has been working alongside the European Federation of the Associations of Dietitians (EFAD), was hired by World Taekwondo Europe (WTE) President Sakis Pragalos.

She began her activities in taekwondo nutrition, health and safety in 2017 after finishing her PhD studies on pre-competition weight loss.

Her major finding focused on the high risk related to rapid weight loss before competition through dehydration, with it being stated that 80 per cent of athletes carry out the practice in order to start in a lower category.

Since 2017, Janiszewska has been giving lectures, in the form of workshops, at WTE coach seminars regarding health-centric weight management in taekwondo.

It is claimed she is inspired by the insightful feedback she receives from participating coaches.

"Coaches really need that knowledge because many times they don't even realise the danger and are not aware of the fact that there are other possibilities," Janiszewska said.

World Taekwondo Europe President Sakis Pragalos appointed Katarzyna Janiszewska as chair of the Health and Safety Committee ©WTE

Janiszewska is also negotiating with a supplements company to sponsor two research and educational projects for taekwondo.

One is about joints health after coaches vigorously raised the topic of hip problems among athletes following changes in kicking trajectory.

The second is about the protection of muscles in athletes who reduce weight through collagen peptides supplementation.

Both pieces of research connect directly to the weight management field for taekwondo athletes.

Furthermore, Janiszewska is planning to lecture a webinar about the joint position statement of the WTE and EFAD on pre-competition weight loss.

Webinar participation will be offered at no cost and apart from dietitians, it is claimed its content and insight will be equally significant and interesting for both coaches and athletes.

The webinar will be recorded so interested parties can watch it at a later time.

