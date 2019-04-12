The conclusion of the second day of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club saw five players tied for top spot on seven under.

The leaders have all won a Major, with Open champion Francesco Molinari and US Open winner Brooks Koepka of the United States in the mix.

Australia's Adam Scott and Jason Day are also in the lead, with Scott having won the tournament in 2013 and Day having claimed the PGA Championship in 2015.

Also in the group is South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen, who triumphed in The Open Championship nine years ago.

Open champion Francesco Molinari is one of five leaders at The Masters ©Getty Images

The rest of the leaderboard is also tight, with 22 players within four shots of the lead.

Four-time Masters champion Tiger Woods rose to a shot behind following a bizarre incident in which he was nearly knocked over by a security guard who had fallen and tripped the player.

The American hit a four-under 68.

He shares his berth with compatriots Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele, as well as South Africa's Justin Harding.

Woods is targeting his first Major since 2008.

Competition in Augusta continues tomorrow.