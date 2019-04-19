The World Karate Federation has amassed one million social media followers over its four social media platforms.

In only five years, WKF has registered a 588 per cent growth rate of followers across its Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube accounts.

The federation has placed an emphasis on social media in an attempt to make international karate events accessible to fans around the world.

A 2018 Olympic sports social media ranking acknowledged the growing popularity of WKF's channels.

They were classed as the third-most effective Olympic sports federation on YouTube.

On Facebook, the WKF is the Olympic sports federation with the best ratio of users' review and rates, scoring 4.8 out 5 with nearly 2,000 reviews.

We are one million KARATE 🥋 friends! 🎉🎉🎉

Celebrate with us that WKF Social media channels have reached ONE MILLION followers 🙌🙌

Here we give you the most-watched videos of all times on all WKF platforms! Full video on WKF Facebook page. #Karate 🥋 pic.twitter.com/PL4eT4LyHJ — World Karate Federation (@worldkarate_wkf) April 15, 2019

Two posts on WKF's Instagram were also among the top 20 most-watched videos of all the Olympic sports federations on the platform.

“Social media represents the main component of our communication strategy," said WKF President Antonio Espinós.

"We have reached this milestone by creating engaging content.

"Also, we have made an effort to offer fans the possibility of following karate events to the minute while highlighting the great achievements of our top athletes,."

The social media milestone will come as good news to the federation, who are campaigning to be included at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Karate will make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 next year but has not been suggested for the Paris edition.