Two-time runner-up Ali Carter is through to the second round of the World Snooker Championship after wrapping up a 10-6 win over fellow Englishman Jack Lisowski in Sheffield.

Carter, who had come through three qualifying matches to earn a place in the main draw, led world number 11 Lisowski 5-4 overnight and saw out victory at the Crucible Theatre.

That set up a second-round meeting with China's Zhou Yuelong on Sunday (April 28).

"I used my experience, stuck to my task and I'm delighted to get through," the 39-year-old told BBC Sport.

Lisowski is the fourth seeded player to lose in the first round of this year’s event.

Australia's Neil Robertson is on course to book his place in the third round

The last first-round tie saw England's Kyren Wilson beat Scottish qualifier Scott Donaldson 10-4.

In the opening last-16 encounter, Australia’s Neil Robertson has established a 5-3 lead over former champion Shaun Murphy of England.

Murphy missed out on a maximum 147 on the last red in the final frame of the session.

Three-times champion Mark Selby of England also started his second-round tie against compatriot Gary Wilson, a qualifier, and is currently 5-3 behind.

Action is due to continue tomorrow.