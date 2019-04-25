Two-time runner-up Ali Carter is through to the second round of the World Snooker Championship after wrapping up a 10-6 win over fellow Englishman Jack Lisowski in Sheffield.
Carter, who had come through three qualifying matches to earn a place in the main draw, led world number 11 Lisowski 5-4 overnight and saw out victory at the Crucible Theatre.
That set up a second-round meeting with China's Zhou Yuelong on Sunday (April 28).
"I used my experience, stuck to my task and I'm delighted to get through," the 39-year-old told BBC Sport.
Lisowski is the fourth seeded player to lose in the first round of this year’s event.
The last first-round tie saw England's Kyren Wilson beat Scottish qualifier Scott Donaldson 10-4.
In the opening last-16 encounter, Australia’s Neil Robertson has established a 5-3 lead over former champion Shaun Murphy of England.
Murphy missed out on a maximum 147 on the last red in the final frame of the session.
Three-times champion Mark Selby of England also started his second-round tie against compatriot Gary Wilson, a qualifier, and is currently 5-3 behind.
Action is due to continue tomorrow.