The National Sports Agency (ANS) - which will govern French sport - has been launched in a bid to improve the country's performance at the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.

The ANS will be co-led by the French sports movement, the state and local authorities, as reported by Le Parisien.

This will give more autonomy to national governing bodies and take away decision-making power from the Ministry of Sport.

It will be split into two sub-divisions, one of which will manage development of sport practices and the other high-level performance.

Frédéric Sanaur, former director general of the French Athletics Federation, has been named managing director of the ANS.

Claude Onesta, former coach of the French handball team, will head the high-level performance division.

He will work with France's Federations and athletes, with the aim of improving the country's position in the Olympic medal table at Paris 2024.

"I'm not here to tell them that they are inoperative, but if we want to make a success of our meeting with history in 2024, we need to work differently," Onesta said.

Claude Onesta, former coach of the French handball team, will head the high-level performance division of the National Sports Agency ©Getty Images

France have finished seventh at the past two Summer Olympics at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

At Rio 2016, they won a total of 42 medals, including 10 gold.

At London 2012, they had won less medals - 35 - but more gold - 11.

France's best-ever performance at an Olympic Games was in Paris in 1900.

Then, they won a total of 101 medals, including 26 gold, to finish top overall.

At Paris 1924, the last time the French capital hosted the Olympics, they finished third overall with 38 medals, including 13 gold.

The ANS will have budget of €350 million (£302m/$390m) for 2019, with €90m (£77m/$100m) devoted to high performance.

The development of sport practices will receive €196m (£169m/$219m), with €160m (£138m/$179m) to governing bodies and €30m (£26m/$33m) to communities.