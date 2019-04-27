UK Athletics has reportedly received assurances from Mo Farah that he has had no contact with controversial coach Jama Aden since November 2016.

The organisation held talks with Farah amid a row between the four-time Olympic champion and multiple world record holder Haile Gebrselassie.

The remarkable war of words between the distance running greats stemmed from an allegation made by Farah at a London Marathon press conference.

Farah alleged that while staying at Gebrselassie's Yaya Africa Athletics Village in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, where he had been conducting his preparations for the race, he returned to his room on his 36th birthday – March 23 – to discover he had been burgled.

The 2018 Chicago Marathon winner claimed a watch, bought by his wife as a present, had been stolen along with two mobile phones and money amounting to £2,500 in four currencies.

The 36-year-old made the claim unprompted and said Gebrselassie had been unwilling to help.

Gebrselassie has levelled a series of allegations at the Briton in response, including that the feud between the duo had begun when he would not allow Aden to enter his hotel.

The former Ethiopian Athletics Federation President told The Telegraph that Farah had been angered when he had refused entry to Aden in the autumn of 2016.

The Somali coach was arrested by Spanish police in Barcelona in 2016 on doping charges, which authorities claimed was a targeted operation.

The investigation is ongoing.

British Athletics had used Aden, the former coach of the women’s 1500 metres world record holder Genzebe Dibaba, as an "unofficial facilitator" for a training trip Farah made to Ethiopia in 2015.

"To be clear, Jama Aden has never trained Mo and this allegation along with many of the others levied by Haile Gebrselassie and his hotel employees today have no basis and are not true," a spokesperson for Farah told the BBC.

A remarkable feud between Haile Gebrselassie and Mo Farah spilled into the public domain this week ©Getty Images

Gebrselassie had criticised the conduct of Farah at the hotel, adding that there had been an alleged incident between the Briton and another athlete.

Further allegations were made by Gebrselassie, including that Farah, winner of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award in 2017, having been given a 50 per cent discount for his stay, had left without paying a service bill of $3,000 (£2,300).

Gebrselassie said the alleged burglary had been immediately reported to police, with five employees claimed to have been taken into custody for five weeks.

He revealed the employees had later been released after being cleared.

Gebrselassie heightened his dispute with Farah on Thursday (April 25) by alleging the Briton “punched and kicked” a husband and wife at his hotel.

The Ethiopian claimed he had mediated in the dispute.

A spokesperson for Farah admitted there had been an incident at the gym at the hotel, but stated Gebrselassie had not been present and insisted the dispute had been “categorically not of Mo's making.”

New Zealand’s Zane Robertson, the Oceanian record holder in the 10,000m and half marathon, has come to Farah’s defence.

The 29-year-old, in a now-deleted tweet, stated he had been witness to the alleged incident in the gym.

“I’ve been witness to all that’s happened in Yaya Village with Mo Farah,” he wrote.

"‘The fight’ at the gym is blown up to be more than it was.

“Mo’s room was broken into and his watch and money taken.

“I’ve also had money stolen while staying at Yaya Village.”

The row between Farah and Gebrselassie has overshadowed the build-up to this year's London Marathon, which takes place tomorrow.