World number one Naomi Osaka pulled out of the Stuttgart Open semi-final with an abdominal injury as Czech Petra Kvitová won her match to progress to the final.

The Japanese star claimed she had felt the injury during her quarter-final victory against Croatia's Donna Vekić.

“I felt it yesterday at the start of the match,” she said.

“I wanted to wait to see if I could play.

"I woke up today and had to roll out of bed, then I decided I wasn’t able to play.”

.@Petra_Kvitova hammers the gas in the final set to defeat Kiki Bertens 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-1.



Her would-be opponent, Estonia's Anett Kontaveit, will now take on Kvitová in the final of the Women’s Tennis Association Premier event.

Kvitová had battled to a 7-6, 3-6, 6-1 win against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands.

She will be aiming for her second title of the year, having won the Sydney International in January.

The final will take place at Porsche-Arena tomorrow.