Harald Rolfsen has been re-elected President of the Bobsleigh, Skeleton and Luge Federation of Norway (NABSF).

The 50-year-old, who competed for Norway in luge at the 1992 and 1994 Winter Olympic Games, will serve until 2021.

Kenneth Jørgensen, a Para bobsleigh athlete, has replaced Linda Bye Kristiansen as vice-president.

Kristiansen, a member of the NABSF board for 10 years, chose not to stand for re-election.

Karoline Melås is the new board member representing for youth after Elise Nilseng Barben declined to run for another term.

The board will hope to improve Norway's performance in sliding sports at major events ©NABSF

"The union therefore thanks for the efforts and knowledge they have contributed into the earlier periods of the organisation," the NABSF said in a statement.

The new board, confirmed following the NABSF's annual meeting, is completed by members Anahita Panjwani and Eirik Lundemo.

NABSF will be hoping to improve the performance of the Norwegian team in bobsleigh, skeleton and luge events at major competitions including the Winter Olympic Games.

The country often dominates cross-country skiing at the Games but has never won an Olympic medal of any colour in sliding sports.