England Netball has announced partnerships with high-street retailer Oasis and wound care brand Elastoplast in the run-up to the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool.

The collaboration with Oasis follows the launch of the retailer's brand refresh, which was inspired by England's gold medal-winning moment at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Oasis's new campaign, named "Lovely Does It", features three members of the Vitality Roses.

Commonwealth Games captain Ama Agbeze is included, as is Jade Clarke, England’s most capped player, and Eboni Usoro-Brown, a three time Commonwealth Games competitor.

The campaign also celebrates the players' achievements outside of their netball careers, from mentoring schoolchildren and practising law, to winning a scholarship and giving inspirational speeches.

“We are delighted that Oasis has partnered with England Netball and chosen to showcase some of our inspirational athletes who will be fronting Oasis’ brand new campaign," said Joanne Sinclair, commercial director at England Netball.

“Their new campaign and clothing range is stunning and the Vitality Roses have really enjoyed trying their new looks.

“The past 12 months have been a whirlwind for the Roses and England Netball so it really is a great time to welcome Oasis into the netball family.

“Partnering with such an established high-street retailer is really exciting for England Netball as it enables us to engage with and reach a new audience helping us to continue to grow our wonderful sport.”

The Oasis England Netball campaign was launched online and in stores.

The Vitality Roses are preparing for the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool ©Eliza Morgan/England Netball

“The success of the England Netball team in the 2018 Commonwealth Games has created a ripple effect resulting in a significant increase in amateur and community driven teams," said Sarah Welsh, managing director at Oasis.

"It felt like a natural fit to collaborate with England Netball, taking lead from this team of inspirational women who are the embodiment of the Oasis woman: women who don’t just look lovely, but do lovely.”

Elastoplast will become the official first aid supplier for the Vitality Roses and will be offering support to the governing body at both grassroots and elite level.

“We are delighted to welcome Elastoplast to the netball family and to know they are on hand to help any athletes or participants with injuries," said Sinclair.

Founded in 1896, Elastoplast is a global brand whose products are sold in six countries across the world.

“Elastoplast recognises that life is not always smooth but our mission is to help families across the country keep going, no matter what," said Andrew Rawle, pharmacy director at Beiersdorf, the parent company of Elastoplast.

"For more than 125 years, we have offered expertise in wound care, and are dedicated to supporting people in their time of need, whether it’s treating injuries or muscular pain.

“England Netball is a team associated with unrivaled performance and ambition, and we are thrilled to be partners with such a like-minded team."

The Vitality Roses are currently preparing for this year's World Cup on home ground, with Liverpool hosting the competition from July 12 to 21.