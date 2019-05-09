Raffaele Chiulli has been officially elected as President of SportAccord at the organisation's General Assembly.

The Italian takes over from his compatriot Francesco Ricci Bitti, who had been serving as acting President since the death of Patrick Baumann last year.

Chiulli's election was effectively a formality, with the Association of IOC Recognised International Sports Federations President set to serve the same role at Global Association of International Sports Federations on a full time basis from tomorrow.

“I am proud to have been unanimously elected as SportAccord President," he said,

“Sport has never been more relevant as a means of bringing people together around the values of inspiration, unity and respect.

"I am very excited by the scope for us to do more really valuable work in the future.

“SportAccord is a powerful brand, going from strength to strength and widely known as the place to connect.

"It is a great platform for learning and sharing, which brings together International Federations and the wider sports world.

"And our gathering here in Gold Coast will be one of the biggest and most relevant of the year.

“SportAccord includes the United Through Sports festival, which brings sport directly to youth and local communities, ensuring a positive social legacy for our events.

"This year’s edition featured IOC President Thomas Bach, Ban Ki-moon, eighth Secretary General of the United Nations."

Raffaele Chiulli labelled Gold Coast's hosting of SportAccord Summit as a success ©ITG

Chiulli hailed the success of this year's SportAccord and expressed his confidence in preparations for next year's edition in Beijing.

He highlighted the increasingly role of China in sport and claimed the 2020 summit in the country's capital city came at an ideal time in the build-up to the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Considered as one of the key dates in the sports business calendar, the Summit brings together event organisers, governing bodies and other influential figures in sporting politics.

Regionalised versions are also being targeted, with Fort Lauderdale set to host the first Pan American version later this year.

Regional SportAccord Pan America will run from December 10 to 12 next year at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale.

The three-day event is aimed at helping international sports federations to bring together stakeholders and organisations to help develop their sport in the region.

The potential growth of regional versions of SportAccord comes as part of a growing demand from stakeholders, Chiulli stated.