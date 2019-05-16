Britain’s Richard Kruse and Inna Deriglazova of Russia will defend their titles as the International Fencing Federation Foil Grand Prix series comes to a conclusion in Shanghai this weekend.

Following the opening rounds in Turin and Anaheim in California, the Chinese leg of this flagship series starts tomorrow and ends on Sunday (May 19), with action taking place at JingAn Sports centre.

Kruse is ranked third in the men’s event, where Italy look ready to dominate.

Brtain's Richard Kruse will defend his FIE Foil Grand Prix title in Shanghai this weekend ©Getty Images

They field top-ranked Alessio Foconi, the world champion, Rio 2016 gold medallist Daniele Garrozo, who is ranked four, and sixth-ranked Giorgio Avola.

United States hopes will rest on the shoulders of second-ranked Race IImboden and Gerek Meinhardt, ranked seventh.

Italy look equally strong in the women’s competition, boasting world champion Alice Volpi, ranked second, third-ranked Arianna Errigo and eighth-ranked Elisa Di Francisca.

Russia’s top-ranked reigning Olympic champion Deriglazova, however, will be the fencer to beat.

Other strong challenges can be expected from Ines Boubakri of Tunisia, Lee Kiefer of the United States, France’s Ysoara Thibus and Leonie Ebert of Germany, ranked respectively fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh.