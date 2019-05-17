The International University Sports Federation (FISU) hosted a Continental University Sports Federation (CUSF) staff seminar in a bid to foster closer cooperation.

FISU said the two-day seminar had seen the five continental member associations agree to work together on marketing and sports event calendars.

The seminar in Lausanne saw staff agree to involve more National University Sport Federations (NUSF) as observers and volunteers at events, which is claimed would lead to a stronger community.

FISU also said it would be key to ensure the CUSFs were involved in the communication chain with NUSFs and universities, in keeping with FISU’s global strategy.

“We want to try to establish closer co-operation with all of you, for you to understand the FISU work procedures and approach,” said Leonz Eder, FISU vice-president, at the seminar.

“This was the very goal of holding this seminar with all of you.”

Each of the continental associations presented at the seminar, with FISU Oceania highlighting its workshops which are used to develop member nations.

FISU secretary general Eric Saintrond praised the efforts of the continental association and highlighted that other members could benefit from an observer programme in Australia.

“I encourage you to invite observers to the Australian University Games, for a transfer of knowledge,” Saintrond said.

“You have more than 6,000 athletes, 32 events.

“It would be a great learning for some of the lesser experienced NUSFs.”





FISU secretary general Eric Saintrond, left, was present at the seminar ©FISU

The Asian University Sports Federation presented on their redevelopment of their sport calendar in 2017, while Federation of Africa University Sports highlighted their branding and messaging of their 2018 Games.

FISU America’s Ines Gomez and Lucas Pontes raised the issues of funding and resources across three subcontinental associations, one for South America, one for North America and the

Central American and Caribbean University Sports Organisation.

Sara Rozman and Besim Aliti of the European University Sports Association (EUSA) stressed the importance of promotion and making live action available digitally.