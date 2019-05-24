The USA Bobsled and Skeleton Federation (USABS) has announced that Jimmy Shea, Curtis Stevens, John Hubert Stevens, Alan "Bob" Washbond, Ivan Brown and John Rutherford "Jack" Heaton will be inducted as the seventh class of its Hall of Fame.

The six nominees will be honoured during a private ceremony in Lake Placid on June 21.

"We are excited to recognise and celebrate the accomplishments of these individuals with our athletes during our national team camp," USABS chief executive Darrin Steele said.

The USABS Hall of Fame recognises individuals who have made a significant contribution to the sports of bobsleigh and skeleton.

Shea won the men’s skeleton gold medal at the 2002 Winter Olympic Games in Salt Lake City and was also chosen by fellow athletes to recite the Athletes' Oath during the Opening Ceremony.

He was the third generation of his family to take part in a Winter Olympics.

Shea's father Jim competed in Nordic combined and cross-country skiing events in the 1964 Winter Olympics in Innsbruck, and his grandfather Jack won two gold medals in speed skating at the 1932 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid.

His grandfather also recited the Athletes' Oath during the 1932 Opening Ceremony.

Shea was born and raised in West Hartford, Connecticut, and moved to Lake Placid in his late teens.

He became the first American to win a World Cup race and a World Championship in the sport of skeleton, and has more World Cup victories to his name than any other American.

He retired in October 2005.

Ivan Brown and Alan "Bob" Washbond made Olympic history by winning the two-man bobsleigh gold medal at the 1936 Winter Olympic Games in Garmisch in Germany ©Getty Images

The Stevens brothers, Curtis and John Hubert, won the first Olympic two-man bobsleigh competition, which was staged in Lake Placid in 1932.

They were Lake Placid locals and took advantage of their home track.

They were behind by eight seconds after the first heat, but they used blowtorches to heat their runners and overcame Switzerland's Reto Capadrutt and Oscar Geier in the fourth and final heat to take the gold medal.

The next summer, the International Bobsled Federation made it illegal to heat runners.

Their brother, Paul, won a silver medal in the four-man competition and their other brother, Ray, was a reserve on Heaton’s bronze medal-winning two-man sled.

Their mother would not allow all four brothers to compete in four-man as a team.

Brown and Washbond, both from Keene Valley, made Olympic history by winning the two-man bobsleigh gold medal at the 1936 Winter Olympic Games in Garmisch in Germany.

It would be the only gold medal for the United States at the event.

As of 2019, there has not been a two-man gold medal for the US since the accomplishment by Washbond and Brown.

The duo began sliding together in the mid-1930s.

Together with Billy Fiske, Heaton is rated as one of the most brilliant of all American sliders on the Cresta Run in St. Moritz in Switzerland.

Heaton competed in three Winter Olympics, in 1928, 1932 and 1948.

He won two silver medals in skeleton in 1928 and 1948, and one bronze in bobsleigh in 1932.

At the 1948 edition in St. Moritz, he was the American team's flagbearer at the opening ceremonies.