The French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) has launched its own dedicated television channel at its General Assembly in Paris.

CNOSF officials claim the "Sport in France" channel, which has been made available on the Orange, Bouygues Telecom and Free platforms, will allow greater exposure to sports which do not enjoy substantial media coverage.

It will broadcast a range of programmes, including live action, highlights, debate shows and interviews, to a potential audience of around 19 million people in France.

The CNOSF said more than 500 hours of original content would be produced and broadcast every year.

It will be available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, according to the CNOSF.

L'Equipe reported the CNOSF were in talks over possible cooperation with the Olympic Channel.

The CNOSF held its General Assembly today ©CNOSF

Media365 will be the executive producers of the programmes shown on Sport in France, which has a budget of around €3 million (£2.6 million/$3.3 million) per year funded by the CNOSF, the company and advertisers.

"Of the 32 Summer Olympic disciplines, there are a good 20 that are not publicised as they should be," said CNOSF President Denis Masseglia.

"We will try to bring them much more media coverage.

"But it is not only that that."

The CNOSF General Assembly also heard a progress report from the Organising Committee for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, while the French Flying Disc Federation was accepted as a member.

National Union of School Sport national director Nathalie Costantini was elected to the CNOSF Board of Directors as a member representing the Non-Olympic federations.