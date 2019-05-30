The Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) have handed Ukrainian tennis player Helen Ploskina a lifetime ban for match-fixing and related offences. while Russian tennis official Svetlana Teryaeva has been found guilty of failing to report a corrupt approach.

The TIU found that 22-year-old Ploskina, currently ranked 821 in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) world singles ranking, introduced another player to a corrupter in October 2016.

The corrupter in question then offered the player an individual payment in return for agreeing to fix the outcome of matches.

It was also claimed that Ploskina failed to report knowledge of corrupt activity and failed to cooperate with a TIU investigation.

She was found guilty of all three offences, having violated section D.1.e, section D.2.a.ii and section D.2.c of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP).

Independent anti-corruption hearing officer Ian Mill determined that Ploskina would now be permanently excluded from competing in or attending any sanctioned event organised or recognised by the ITF, Grand Slam Board, the Association of Tennis Professionals or the Women's Tennis Association.

Ukraine's Helen Ploskina is currently number 821 in the ITF world singles ranking ©Twitter

Ploskina was also fined $20,000 (£16,000/€18,000).

She had achieved a career high ranking of 698 in October 2014.

In a separate case, it was found that Teryaeva had been approached by a third party in July 2017, who offered the promise of payment in return for her agreement to manipulate scores in a match.

Teryaeva refused to cooperate with the corruptor but failed to disclose the approach to the TIU, as required by TACP.

Independent anti-corruption hearing officer Jayne Mulcahy found her guilty of section D.2.b.i and section D.2.b.ii.

The sanction will be decided on and announced at a future date.