Britain's David Lee and Daniel Blunn will compete at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield as part of the 360Fizz World Disability Billiards and Snooker (WDBS) Tour event in August.

The contest will be staged as part of the 2019 ROKiT World Seniors Snooker Championship, the session taking place on August 18.

Player of the Season Lee, who competes in the Group 2 wheelchair category will be joined by Group 4 player Blunn, winner of eight events.

Blunn, born with cerebral palsy, has been a part of the WDBS family since the Tour's first event in November 2015 and has won three events during the current campaign.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for our players to be able to play at the home of snooker and from speaking to them already I know just how excited they are to be able to live their dream and walk out on the same stage as their heroes," WDBS Chairman Nigel Mawer said.

"The event is going to be a real celebration of disability snooker and I would like to encourage all of our players to come along and support those competing and make it a day to remember."

Coventry's Nick Neale will represent sensory disabilities at the World Disability Billiards and Snooker Tour event at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield in August ©WDBS

Representing sensory disabilities are Coventry’s Nick Neale, a six-time winner of competitions for players with visual impairments and deaf player Shabir Ahmed.

Ahmed has established himself in his category with six titles and was recognised at the Deaf Sports Personality of the Year Awards by finishing in third place in the overall voting.

The 2019 Crucible Theatre event will be the first in a three-year agreement which will see disability snooker return to Sheffield in 2020 and 2021.

The ROKiT World Seniors Snooker Championship is due to take place from August 15 until 18 and feature seven-time World Snooker champion Stephen Hendry and 10-time ranking event winner Jimmy White.

On August 17, a session will be held to showcase the World Women's Snooker Tour.