Tickets for the International Skating Union (ISU) World Figure Skating Championships 2020, due to to be held in Montreal in Canada, are set to go on sale tomorrow morning.

A group of different levels of all-event ticket packages will be available and include seven-day access to the championships, due to take place from March 16 until 22.

The access will include two days of official practices at Centre Ball, four days of competition and early practice sessions, entry to an exhibition gala on Sunday - the final day.

Fans hoping to get closest to the action, will have to pay CAD$2,410 (£1,400/$1,800/€1,600) for tickets in the Gold Circle, with the cheapest all-event tickets on offer from CAD$845 (£500/$625/€550).

The Championships are held annually and showcase the 200 best athletes from 50 countries.

American Nathan Chen retained his men's title at this year's International Skating Union World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama in Japan and will be seeking a hat-trick at Montreal in 2020 ©Getty Images

At the 2019 Championships in Saitama in Japan, American Nathan Chen was crowned the men's singles champion, with Russian Alina Zagitova taking the ladies' title.

Chen retained his men's title with a superb free skate performance, while French duo Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron retained their world ice dance crown.

Sui Wenjing and Han Cong from China were victorious in the pairs skating final.

More than 300 million television viewers are expected to tune into the 2020 Championships, the 11th occasion they will be hosted in Canada, and a second time in Montreal.

Fans wishing to get their hands on tickets will have two payment options - either to pay in full or in three equal instalments.

Single day tickets will be available in autumn.

Tickets can be purchased online here.