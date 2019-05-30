Two-time Paralympic bronze medallist Kevan Baker was among the athletes in attendance as Cartwright Hall Art Gallery in Bradford held an event to celebrate diversity.

As reported by the Telegraph & Argus, the event was inspired by Cartwright Hall’s Paralympic Stories exhibition, which it has been hosting since January 26 and is due to run until June 9.

The exhibition tracks the history of disability sport.

Baker, a men’s discus throw Paralympic bronze medallist at Barcelona 1992 and Atlanta 1996, was joined at the event by fellow British Paralympian Paul Cartwright and local athletes that competed at the Special Olympics in the United Arab Emirates' capital Abu Dhabi in March.

Cartwright achieved the British record when a wheelchair marathon event was held for the first time at the 1984 Paralympics, hosted by Stoke Mandeville - the birthplace of the Paralympics - and New York.

Those in attendance at Cartwright Hall were invited to try out disability sports and were entertained by different disability groups.

Mind the Gap, one of Europe’s leading learning disability theatre companies that creates work for audiences in the United Kingdom and internationally, performed Mirror Mirror - its interactive street theatre experience.

There were also workshops and sports sessions held throughout the day, with Bradford Disability Sport and Leisure and Bradford Disability Football Club, as well as music by Mind The Gap’s resident artist Jez Colborne.

The exhibition is part of a partnership between Cartwright Hall and the National Paralympic Heritage Trust.

Visitors can witness how far Great Britain has come in "supporting and celebrating disability sport".

"Using a range of displays, memorabilia and art, visitors will learn about local and national Paralympians, all of whom have contributed to Paralympic heritage," a message on the Bradford Museums and Galleries' website reads.

"Come and find out how it all began with the inspirational story of professor Sir Ludwig Guttmann and the D-Day landings."