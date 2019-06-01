Pello Bilbao won his second stage at this year's Giro D'Italia as Richard Carapaz kept hold of the leader's pink jersey heading into the deciding time trial.

On stage 20 of 21, fellow Basque rider Mikel Landa opened up the sprint around 200 metres from the line, but Bilbao pipped him to victory on the line.

With only a 17 kilometre time trial to come on Sunday, it looks likely that Movistar's Carapaz is going to become the first Ecuadorian winner in the 102-year history of the race.

Richard Carapaz kept hold of the leader's pink jersey heading into the deciding time trial ©Getty Images

Carapaz came home fourth in the mountainous 194km stage from Feltre to Croce D’Aune-Monte Avena over the Dolomites, with Vincenzo Nibali – second in the overall standings – ending fifth.

Landa's consolation for being pipped by Bilbao was that he moved up into third in the overall standings after Primož Roglič was dropped on the final climb.

However Roglič's strength in the time trial means he will fancy overhauling the 13-second gap to Landa in the final stage.

It would take something unusual for him to catch Carapaz however, leaving the leader set to keep the pink jersey barring disaster in Verona.

Elsewhere, there were chaotic scenes as Miguel Ángel López, who wears the white jersey for best young rider, lashed out at a fan after being hampered by him in the latter part of the stage.



