The World Indoor Championships have been scrapped after a motion to remove the event from World Archery's calendar because of declining interest and participation was narrowly approved at the Congress in the Netherlands.

Delegates attending the meeting in 's-Hertogenbosch voted in favour of the proposal, which means the event will no longer be held.

World Archery officials said they were struggling to find hosts for the competition, which has been suffering from a lack of entrants.

Their efforts will instead be focused on developing the open format Indoor Archery World Series.

The last World Indoor Championships were held in the United States in 2018, some 27 years after the first edition took place in Finland.

Axing the event was among several decisions taken by delegates on the first day of the two-day Congress.

Liberia, Kiribati and Burkina Faso were expelled as members, while six – Ghana, Kuwait, Mali, Norfolk Islands, Rwanda and Togo – were given warnings.

Senegal has been given an extension until the end of 2019 to rectify governance and activity issues with a view to stabilising the organisation before the country hosts the 2022 Youth Olympic Games.

World Archery President Uğur Erdener gave a report to members at the Congress ©World Archery

A series of motions on good governance were also passed, including a rule which will limit Executive Board members to a maximum of three terms in the same position.

The change does not come into immediate effect and is expected to become part of World Archery's rulebook in January.

"Clearer definitions" of independence and conflicts of interest will also be added to the governing body's constitution, while a new electoral board will be formed to vet future candidates.

Members also agreed that the annual Congress does not always need to be held before a World Championships and can instead take place to coincide with the Archery World Cup Final.

Reports from World Archery President and International Olympic Committee vice-president Uğur Erdener and secretary general Tom Dielen on the organisation's activities over the last two years were presented to the Congress.

The focus of tomorrow's agenda will be elections, including for first vice-president, vice-president and four spots on the World Archery Executive Board.