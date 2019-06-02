Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer remain on course for a semi-final battle as the second and third seeds progressed at the French Open.

Spain's clay court master Nadal made it 90 wins from 92 matches at Roland Garros – the losses coming against Swede Söderling in 2009 and Novak Djokovic in 2015 – while number two seed Federer was rarely troubled as the duo cruised into the last eight.

Argentine Juan Ignacio Londero offered little resistance as Nadal enjoyed a 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 win.

He will face seventh seed Kei Nishikori of Japan or Frenchman Benoit Paire in the quarter-finals.

Nishikori led their match 6-2, 6-7, 6-2, when play was suspended overnight.

Switzerland's Federer was on court for just 1 hour 42min as he dismantled Leonardo Mayer from Argentina 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.

Next up for the 20-times Grand Slam winner is compatriot Stan Wawrinka, who spent a gruelling five hours on court.

The 24th seed eventually wore down sixth seed Stefanos Tsitisipas in five sets to set up a Swiss battle in the quarter-finals.

Greek sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was the biggest casualty of the men's fourth round at Roland Garros as he lost a five-hour contest with 24th seed Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland ©Getty Images

It was a case of punch and counter-punch for Wawrinka and Greece's Tsitsipas as the Swiss star twice led before being pegged back to 2-2.

But as the heat, and Tsitsipas's previous two five-set matches at the tournament took effect, Wawrinka kept his cool, grabbing a crucial break to triumph 7-6, 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 8-6.

In the women's draw, 19-year-old Czech player Markéta Vondroušová reached her first Grand Slam quarter-finals by knocking out 12th seed Anastasija Sevastova.

Vondroušová landed six break points from eight opportunities to seal a 6-2, 6-0 victory.

She faces Croatian Petra Martić – also a first time quarter-finalist – in the last eight after she fought back from losing the first set against Estonia's Kaia Kanepi to win 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

Britain's Johanna Konta had never won a main-draw match at Roland Garros before this year but booked her place in the quarter-finals with a 6-2, 6-4 victory against Croatia's Donna Vekić.

Konta will meet seventh seed Sloane Stephens, who enjoyed a 6-4, 6-3 win against 2016 French Open champion Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain.







