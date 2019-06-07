Spain's Rafael Nadal crushed long-time rival Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to reach his 12th French Open final.

The number two seed and defending champion was chasing not only a 12th final, but also a 12th title.

Switzerland's Federer returned to Roland Garros after four years but was no match for the 'King of Clay'.

Nadal got off to the perfect start as he broke the number three seed and after consolidating for a 2-0 lead he went on to clinch the set 6-3.

Gusty conditions were a feature of the match as both players struggled to deal with dust flying around Court Philippe Chatrier.

It was Nadal who dealt with it better, though, and he sealed crucial breaks in the sixth and ninth games of the second set.

The 33-year-old has only lost twice in his French Open career and from 2-0 he was never likely to relinquish his lead.

He raced clear in the third set to complete a comfortable triumph.

The tournament organizers regret to announce that, due to poor weather conditions, no more matches will be played today at Roland-Garros.



More: https://t.co/aTjLgxDJFT#RG19 pic.twitter.com/lfieOjOlaB — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 7, 2019

Nadal will have to wait until tomorrow to find out his opponent in Sunday's final after play was halted between Serbian Novak Djokovic and last year's runner-up Dominic Thiem.

Austrian fourth seed Thiem had a 6-2, 3-6, 3-1 lead when play was suspended.

Ashleigh Barty and Markéta Vondroušová will contest tomorrow's women's final and a new champion will be crowned.

Eighth-seed Barty had a fierce battle on her hands against 17-year-old American Amanda Anisimova.

The Australian had looked in command as she stormed into a 5-0 lead in the opening set, only for Anisimova to draw level and claim the first set 7-6 in the tiebreak.

Anisimova had defeated Romanian third seed Simona Halep in the last eight and looked on course to reach a first final.

But Barty fought back to take the next two sets for a 6-7. 6-3, 6-3 victory.

Czech Vondroušová edged a tight affair with Briton Johanna Konta as the pair exchanged five breaks in the first set.

Having clawed her way back to 5-5, it was world number 38 Vondroušová who got the crucial break and she took the set 7-5.

The 19-year-old was clinical and sealed a 7-5, 7-6, victory by dominating the second set tiebreak 7-2 to book her place in the final.















