FIFA and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the final day of the Women's Football Convention in Paris.

The signing of the MoU was the final act of the two-day convention held at Expo Porte de Versailles in the French capital.

Recently re-elected FIFA President Gianni Infantino and UN Women executive director Phumzile Mlambo‑Ngcuka were the signatories.

Both organisations will work closely with public authorities, international organisations, the private sector and media and sports organisations to make football more accessible to women and girls.

"This is a significant moment for FIFA as we combine forces with UN Women to realise gender equality for women on and off the pitch,” said Infantino.

“Together, we will raise awareness about women’s football and its impact in terms of health, empowerment and positive role models for women and girls around the world.”

They will also look to to produce and distribute diverse sports content to promote gender equality, while major sporting events will be leveraged to deliver a legacy of positive change and challenge persistent forms of discrimination and stereotypes.

“UN Women and FIFA are committed to levelling the playing field for women and girls, leveraging football’s mass appeal to bring positive change around the world," said Mlambo Ngcuka.

"We are confident that this partnership will make a real difference to the gender inequality that we see in all sports and that we are working to end throughout society, knowing the benefits are for everyone."

The inaugural convention saw leaders from the world of sport and politics assemble to discuss key issues related to the development of women’s football.

Leaders from the world of sport and politics assembled at Expo Porte de Versailles to discuss key issues related to the development of women’s football ©Twitter

With yesterday reserved for women’s football practitioners and representatives of FIFA’s 211-member associations and six confederations, today political leaders, commercial partners, senior representatives from international organisations and high-profile players were welcomed.

Included among the speakers was Mia Hamm, a FIFA World Cup winner with the United States in 1991 and 1999.

“We need to understand the power that we have in this room and with this sport to change the lives of so many girls," said Hamm.

"Do not underestimate it.

"I am a living example of what football can do.

"I have connected with some amazing people and I have challenged myself, physically, mentally and emotionally to give more and to be better.

"Football is more than just a game."

The final day of the convention coincided with the start of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Hosts France are set to take on South Korea in front of a sold-out crowd at Parc des Princes in Paris tonight.

It is set to be one the most high-profile Women's World Cup yet, with FIFA reporting they have allocated 941,000 tickets so far.

The gold medal match is scheduled to take place on July 7.