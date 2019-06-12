Fans of Canada's Alpine and Para Alpine athletes have been invited to donate Aeroplan miles to aid with athletes' flight and travel expenses.

Alpine Canada claims to spend upwards of CAD$1milllon (£590,000/$752,000/€664,000) on flights for national team athletes, coaches and staff, who travel regularly for training and competitions.

The organisation has launched an initiative which allows supporters to donate Aeroplan miles to offset these expenses, as well as the cost of car rental and hotel stays.

“To help our athletes reach the podium and make Canada a leading ski racing nation, we have to chase snow year-round and all over the globe,” said Vania Grandi, Alpine Canada President and chief executive.

“Every bit of support improves the quality of programmes we can offer our athletes on their quest to excellence.

"I’m excited we’re adding one more way for fans to have a direct impact on our athletes’ journeys.”

Aeroplan miles can be collected by travelling with Air Canada ©Air Canada

Aeroplan is an Air Canada loyalty programme, allowing fliers to earn miles.

They can be redeemed on flights with Air Canada and partner airlines, including the 28 airlines in the Star Alliance group.

To launch the initiative and help celebrate its 100th anniversary, Alpine Canada is hoping to collect one million Aeroplan miles by December 21, 2020.

Individual members can make donations on a one-time or ongoing basis by earmarking two per cent of their miles automatically every time they earn.

As an extra incentive, Aeroplan will match all gifts with a 10 per cent mile top-up for every donation.