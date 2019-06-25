New Zealand's Oli Chignell and Australia's Melissa Duncan won the men's and women's 5,000 metres respectively as the Oceania Athletics Championships opened in Townsville.

The long-distance races were the track highlight on day one at Townsville Sports Reserve with the Championships attracting a strong field after they were given increased importance.

Australia and New Zealand traditionally send development squads but that has changed this year as the continental event now offers a route to September and October's World Championships in Doha.

There are also implications for Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualification with continental championships offering more points under the International Association of Athletics Federations' world rankings system.

Chignell's winning time was 14min 7sec as he edged team-mate Matthew Baxter into silver with his time of 14:08.87.

Australia's Andre Buchanan won bronze in 14:19.53.

Duncan led a 1-2-3 for the host nation as she came home in 15:41.44.

Paige Campbell clocked 15:46.25 for silver as Tara Palm was timed at 16:35.16 for bronze.

Australians won both of the race walk golds which were held over 10,000m.

Rhydian Cowley won the men's event in 41:57.57 in front of team-mate Declan Tingay who stopped the watches at 42:42.44.

Fiji's Pramesh Prasad was the only other competitor but was disqualified.

Jemima Montag claims the first gold on the track at the Oceania Athletics Championships by winning the 10,000m walk in 43:50.84 from Katie Hayward 45:35.81. #OCA2019#coles #blksport pic.twitter.com/uMpIMQZB3J — Athletics Australia (@AthsAust) June 25, 2019

Jemima Montag won the women's race in 43:50.84, defeating compatriot Katie Hayward who ended in 45:35.81 and was the only other athlete to finish.

In the women's long jump Papua New Guinea's Rellie Kaputin broke the Australian and New Zealand dominance by leaping 6.50m for gold.

The Pacific Games gold medallist pipped Australian Brooke Stratton, who jumped 6.49m, as another home athlete in Na Anang recorded 6.44m for bronze.

Australian Angus Armstrong won the men's pole vault with a best clearance of 5.40m, in front of team-mate and silver medallist Stephen Clough who cleared 5.30m.

New Zealand's Nick Southgate also went over 5.30m but finished behind Clough after an earlier failure.

Madison-Lee Wesche captured gold in the women's shot put for New Zealand by a big margin as she registered 18.04m.

Her compatriot Victoria Owers was well back on 16.26m in silver medal position as Tonga's Atamaama Tu'utafaiva managed 16.15m for bronze.

Nash Lowis won the men's javelin for Australia, throwing 79.10m to beat team-mate Liam O'Brien who threw 77.32 for silver.

Third step on the podium was claimed by New Zealand's Alex Wood with 71.44m.

Competition continues in Townsville tomorrow and runs through until Friday (June 28).