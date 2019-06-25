Netball Oceania has elected Fiji's Wainikiti Bogidrau as its new President.

Bogidrau, head of the Fiji Netball Association, will now also sit on the International Netball Federation (INF) Board on behalf of Oceania.

She was elected at the continental governing body's Annual General Meeting (AGM), which provided an opportunity for Netball Oceania to pay tribute to their outgoing President, Tina Browne of the Cook Islands.

Browne will now have more time for her family and her career as a Member of Parliament, the INF claimed in a statement.

Wainikiti Bogidrau was elected Netball Oceania's President at its Annual General Meeting ©INF

The INF's Oceania region covers a total of 24 countries.

All countries within the region are encouraged to play and develop netball, but those who join both the regional federation and the INF, either as associate or full members, gain access to a wider range of support services.

The Oceania region currently has six full members - the Cook Islands, Fiji, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Tonga and Samoa.

The two associate members are the Solomon Islands and Norfolk Island, while Niue is listed under "other netball nations".