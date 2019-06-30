Kuwait has become the 73rd member of the International Floorball Federation (IFF).

The Kuwait Floorball Committee (KFC), founded in February, was approved by the IFF Central Board following its application this month.

Fahad Raed Alkhamees is the President of the KFC, which has also become the 16th member of the Asia Oceania Floorball Confederation (AOFC).

The KFC based in Kuwait City, the capital of the Gulf nation.

There are 40 players in Kuwait and it is hoped that in the future a team will be put forward to take part in international tournaments.

Kuwait are the 16th member to join the Asia Oceania Floorball Confederation ©AOFC

The AOFC is primed to stage the Asia Oceania Floorball Confederation Cup, a tournament held for the first time in 2017.

Pakistan are due to compete in this year's edition, scheduled to take place in the Philippines and running from July 7 to 12, making it Pakistan's first international competitive action.

The hosts plan to use the event to prepare for the Southeast Asian Games, which are being staged in the same country in November and December.

Among the countries hoping to gain membership of the IFF, whose President is Swede Tomas Eriksson, are Bangladesh, Jordan, Luxembourg and Mali.