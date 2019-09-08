International Boxing Association (AIBA) Interim President Mohamed Moustahsane urged the embattled governing body to "overcome" its current situation at the Opening Ceremony of the Men's World Boxing Championships here.

The Moroccan addressed the crowd, made up of athletes, coaches, officials and fans, on the day prior to the start of the 20th edition of the competition.

"The situation in AIBA has not been the easiest for the past six months but by all being united we can overcome it,"

"The World Championships are a great opportunity to show the whole world how strong and passionate about boxing we are.

"The investment that all of us make into boxing should go back into national federations, to continue to develop our sport.

"Politics should not be at the centre of our universe, but the athletes and the coaches should.

“We need to remind everyone that AIBA is in charge of boxers.

"Together with the national federations we have been dedicated to the sport of boxing for more than 70 years.

"The goal is to develop boxing and give our fans the best of emotions.

"We understand our responsibilities and what we must deliver to make this organisation become sustainable."

The Opening Ceremony at Yekaterinburg-Expo marked the start of the 20th AIBA Men's World Boxing Championships ©ITG

Moustahsane has been Interim President of the crisis-riddled AIBA since March after the controversial Gafur Rakhimov stepped aside.

He confirmed last week that he will remain in the role until next March, despite offering his resignation from the position last month.

After his speech, Moustahsane then declared the World Championships officially open.

The Opening Ceremony also included formalities such as a parade of nations and the athletes' pledge, alongside performances from Russian musicians Doni, Morandi and Cbeta.

Russia's rich history in boxing was highlighted through interviews with icons such as Boris Lagutin, Olympic gold medallist at Tokyo 1964 and Mexico City 1968.

Competition begins at the same venue tomorrow with the preliminary rounds.

This will continue until Sunday (September 15), with the round of 16 then held on September 16 and 17, before the quarter-finals take place on September 18.

After a rest day, the semi-finals will be contested on September 20 before the finals on the concluding day of competition, September 21.

Following today's draw, it was confirmed that 365 athletes from 78 countries are set to compete.