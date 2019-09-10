Ghana's first Winter Olympian in skeleton, Akwasi Frimpong, has received a boost in his bid to compete at Beijing 2022 after signing a sponsorship deal with the Ghana National Gas Company.

Frimpong, who finished 30th in the men's skeleton event at last year's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, will be supported by the company in the build-up to Beijing 2022.

The 33-year-old, only the second Ghanaian athlete to participate at the Winter Olympics, will also act as an athlete ambassador for the Ghana National Gas Company.

"I'm grateful and humbled to see such an esteemed organisation from my motherland, Ghana, support me," Frimpong said.

"I hope more companies in Ghana follow, because my journey has outgrown just me; it is about placing Ghana in a conversation that sells the country's brand on a global scale.

"My team and I have invested a lot of hard work into this journey, and the kindness of the Ghana National Gas Company has come at a great time to sustain our commitment towards making our great nation proud."

Akwasi Frimpong became Ghana's first Winter Olympian in skeleton at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

Frimpong shot to global fame after qualifying for Pyeongchang 2018 and has since become a household name in Ghana and further afield.

He formed a national federation in Ghana to compete at last year's Games and has also helped athletes in other African nations, such as Nigeria and Togo.

"We are truly honoured to be a partner of Akwasi Frimpong's journey towards the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics," Ghana National Gas Company chief executive Ben Asante said.

"We are committed in supporting him as our athlete ambassador to enable him to sustain his efforts of brightening the Ghana brand.

"We are also excited to see him go after something that has never been achieved before in the history of the continent of Africa; a Winter Olympics medal for Ghana and Africa at large."