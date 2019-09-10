Israel edged out Britain to secure their place in the quarter-finals of the European Baseball Championship in Germany.

The Israeli side made it three wins from three with a 7-4 triumph at Baseballpark Weyersberg in Solingen.

Victory for Israel ensured them of a spot in the last eight as one of the top four teams in Group A.

They will finish top of the group if they overcome defending champions Netherlands in their final match tomorrow.

The Dutch moved a step closer to joining Israel in the quarter-finals by thrashing Germany 8-1.

Final score is 🇮🇱 7 - 🇬🇧 4 as @ILBaseball continues to have GB's number. Big day tomorrow with 🇸🇪 at noon BST and a big comeback needed against 🇳🇱 at 17:30.



🇬🇧⚾️🦁#letsgoGB#RoadToTokyo2020#baseballeuros pic.twitter.com/m4FmKXMDyt — Great Britain Baseball (@GB_Baseball) September 10, 2019

The result saw the Dutch team continue their return to form following their shock loss to the Czech Republic in their opening game.

The Netherlands are in action twice tomorrow as their game with Britain, postponed from the opening day of the tournament due to darkness, will be played to a finish.

Britain have it all to do as they trailed 10-2 before the light intervened.

In Group B, Italy beat Spain 13-3 to maintain their 100 per cent start after four matches.

France ousted Belgium 12-2, while Austria hammered Croatia 12-1 in the other Group B games.

The group stage concludes with the fifth round of fixtures tomorrow.