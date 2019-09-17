Beijing 2022 has unveiled a panda and Chinese lantern child as mascots for the Winter Olympic and Paralympics Games.

The mascot reveal took place at the Shougang Ice Hockey Arena in the Chinese capital city.

The panda has been named Bing Dwen Dwen and will be the Olympic mascot.

Beijing 2022 say the mascot has a "suit of ice, a heart of gold and a love of all things winter sports".

The design was produced by the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts.

The mascot is claimed to be ready to "share the true spirit of the Olympics with the whole world".

Beijing 2022 say the design combines the image of a panda with an ultra-energy ice crystal shell, reflecting the winter snow and and modern technology.

The shape of the head shell was taken from the snow sports helmet and decorated with a coloured halo, inspired by the Ice Ribbon national speed skating hall.

The bright colour lines symbolise the snow sports track and 5G technology, while the heart-shaped pattern of the palm of the left hand represents the warm welcome of the host country to visitors from around the world.

The overall mascot design is claimed to resemble an astronaut, symbolising exploration in the future, reflecting the infinite possibilities of pursuing excellence, leading the times and facing the future.

Nihao #BingDwenDwen! Let's find out how this adorable panda #mascot came to life as we count down to #Beijing2022! pic.twitter.com/rfAMd9o0pm — Beijing 2022 (@Beijing2022) September 17, 2019

The Chinese lantern child will be the Paralympic mascot and has been named Shuey Rhon Rhon.

The Jilin Academy of Art produced the design.

Beijing 2022 claim the lantern represents harvest, celebration, warmth and light.

The shape at the top is said to symbolise happiness, the pattern of the dove of peace and the Temple of Heaven to show friendship.

Lanterns are dominated by "Chinese Red" which shows the festive atmosphere of the Chinese New Year in 2022, it is claimed.

The body emits light representing friendship, courage and strength, reflecting the fighting spirit of the Winter Paralympic athletes.

The air is still buzzing with excitement following this evening’s #mascot launch in Shougang Park. Let us know what you think of #BingDwenDwen & #ShueyRhonRhon! #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/reO2uoEl4Y — Beijing 2022 (@Beijing2022) September 17, 2019

Videos explaining the mascots origin were released by Beijing 2022.

“The launch of the mascot today will generate even more interest for these Games, especially among young people," said Thomas Bach, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President.

"What I can say already is that it will be a wonderful ambassador for China and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games."

Beijing 2022 selected the designs at the conclusion of a global competition launched last August, during an event marking 10 years since the 2008 Summer Olympics in China's capital.

A total of 10 designs were shortlisted, with the finalists receiving a financial prize.

Beijing 2022 say 5,816 projects were received, including designs from 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities.

Designs also came from 35 countries on five continents.

#ShueyRhonRhon is here to light the way to #Beijing2022. Watch below to find out more about this lovable lantern child! pic.twitter.com/PFi4hKU0dx — Beijing 2022 (@Beijing2022) September 17, 2019

Among the proposals was a milu deer, put forward by Beijing's Daxing District.

The species is native to China but nearly went extinct in the early 20th century.

It was re-introduced to the country in the 1980s and since enjoyed a revival.

Beijing 2008's mascots were called "Fuwa" and featured five dolls – Beibei, Jingjing, Huanhuan, Yingying and Nini.

They were designed by famous Chinese artist Han Meilin.