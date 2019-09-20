The ninth Rugby World Cup is up and running and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzō Abe is confident it promises to be the best-ever tournament.

After a glittering Opening Ceremony, the host nation got off to a perfect start with a 30-10 victory over Russia in front of a packed Tokyo Stadium.

Teams have been welcomed up and down the nation with a predicted travelling supporter-base of more than 40,000, and Abe told World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont that rugby fever is set to sweep the nation.

During a special meeting at the Prime Minister's residence, the pair discussed matters relating to the staging of Asia's first Rugby World Cup, including legacy, host city engagement and Japan's love of major events.

"I am excited about Rugby World Cup and welcoming the world's best teams and people from all over the world," Abe said.

"The iconic Webb Ellis Cup is a symbol of strength, hard work and courage and I appreciate the hard work of many people who have made this possible. I am sure that we can work together to make a very special occasion, the best tournament."

Sir Bill, who toured Japan with England in the early 1980s, praised the preparation and urged Japan to embrace the opportunity of a six-week global spotlight.

"I would like to thank you Prime Minister Abe, your Government, the host cities and the people of Japan for your full and enthusiastic support of our tournament," he said.

"The welcome the teams have received so far across the country has been phenomenal - they are telling us they have never seen anything like it.

Japan celebrate the first victory of the Rugby World Cup over Russia today, in what is a huge tournament for the country's tourism industry and global reputation ©Getty Images

"From the host cities, volunteers and public, everyone is keen and showing their full support, which is fantastic.

"We want you to take full advantage of this incredible opportunity to host one of the world's biggest and best-loved major sports events.

"From record nationwide economic impact to a global tourism, trade and event host shop window, this is Japan's moment to shine on the world stage.

"The support that your government and local Governments have provided is greatly appreciated.

"We know that the rugby flame has been lit, that interest is phenomenal and that more young people in Japan are getting into rugby than every before.

"I urge you to help us maintain that momentum through continued sustainable participation programmes.

"The waiting is over.

"Over the next two months, the world will see the very best of Japanese culture and hospitality and the very best of rugby as we anticipate what promises to be a very compelling and competitive Rugby World Cup, the most transformational and, we hope, the best yet."