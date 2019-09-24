Federation of Africa University Sports (FASU) has announced Ivory Coast as host of their 2024 University Games.

The award coincided with FASU's celebrations of the International Day of University Sport (IDUS) on September 20.

FASU President Nomsa Mahlangu announced Ivory Coast as hosts while visiting the country.

Mahlangu claimed the visit had proved a fruitful one, with meetings held with Ivory Coast's minister of sports Claude Paulin Danho.

"When your primary job is sport, and you serve in sport, one assignment serves different purposes," Mahlangu tweeted.

"Mission fulfilled had fruitful engagements – FASU Africa we are definitely rising together."

Activities took place across the continent to celebrate the day ©FISU

FASU say several successful events took place across the continent to celebrate ISUS.

This included 437 students and community members in a five kilometre campus race at the Sol Plateja University in South Africa.

The University of Johannesburg held activities on its Soweto campus, including a squash skill exhibition and cheerleading performance.

The University of Botswana held a basketball game to mark the day, while seminars were held in Comoros and Zambia.

This year's event was the third edition of IDUS.