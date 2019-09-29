Nigeria's Sports Minister Sunday Dare welcomed key officials to Abuja as the country prepares to welcome International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach next month.

Mustapha Berraf, the President of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), was among those to attend in the country's capital.

Others to join included Habu Gumel, the President of the Nigerian Olympic Committee.

Dare stressed the importance of Bach's visit which will come in the build-up to Tokyo 2020.

Habu Gumel said Nigeria was preparing for Thomas Bach's visit ©Getty Images

"We will build on this visit as the Nigeria Olympic dream is alive, and seek ANOCA's support to build our capacity, training and other programmes to enhance the development of our youths," he said, as reported by Sports 247.

Gumel, also the treasurer of ANOCA and an IOC member since 2009, added that the visit was "very important" to Nigeria.

"We are looking at the visit of the IOC President to Nigeria and all that it entails," he said.

ANOCA's headquarters are situated in Abuja.