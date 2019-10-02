Former Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) general secretary Enrique Sanz has been banned for life by FIFA after being found guilty of bribery.

FIFA said Sanz, who was sacked from the role in 2015 following a Federal Bureau of Investigation probe into corruption at the worldwide body, had been involved in the "negotiation of bribe payments in the scope of various bribery schemes".

This included tournaments organised by FIFA, CONCACAF, the Caribbean Football Union and the South American Football Confederation, FIFA said.

The Colombian official has been banned from any football-related activity for life and fined CHF100,000 (£82,000/$100,000/€92,000).

The Colombian official was sacked from his role at CONCACAF in 2015 ©Getty Images

Sanz took over as CONCACAF general secretary from Chuck Blazer, banned for life by FIFA in 2011 for "many acts of misconduct".

Blazer, who worked undercover with prosecutors in the United States after pleading guilty to charges of bribery, money laundering and tax evasion, died at the age of 72 in July 2017.

Sanz worked for marketing company Traffic Sports USA - heavily implicated in the widespread corruption scandal - before joining CONCACAF.

He is the latest to be sanctioned for his involvement in the scandal following jailed former CONMEBOL President and FIFA vice-president Juan Angel Napout, banned for life by FIFA earlier this month.