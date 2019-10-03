The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has announced Argentina and Canada as the host nations for two FIBA Women's Olympic Pre-Qualifying tournaments for the Americas region.

It follows the conclusion of the FIBA Women's AmeriCup in Puerto Rico and also saw the draws made for the tournaments, to be held in November.

The United States won the AmeriCup at Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan and have been pitted against Argentina, Brazil and Colombia in Group B of the Americas qualifiers.

Group A will see hosts Canada tip-off against Dominican Republic, Cuba and Puerto Rico.

"This is the first step in FIBA's new competition system for women's basketball," FIBA Americas President Carol Callan said.

"This system is something that we are very proud of because it allows us to promote women's basketball overall, grow the game, prepare our teams and to also have our own home countries celebrate their national teams.

"We thank Argentina and Canada for hosting both tournaments."

Bahia Blanca in Argentina and Edmonton in Canada are due to stage the tournaments between November 14 to 17, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournaments 2020, to be held in February.

The pre-qualifying tournament for Asia-Oceania will also see two tournaments played, with four spots available in February's Olympic qualifiers.

The top six teams from the FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2019 advance to the qualifying tournament, while in Africa, six teams battle it out for two qualifying spots.

February's Olympic qualifiers will see the 16 qualified teams split across four global tournaments, with the top three in each group qualifying for Tokyo 2020.

Reigning Olympic champions the United States and 2020 Olympic Games hosts Japan will play in the qualification tournaments but still compete in Tokyo regardless of their results.