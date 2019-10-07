World Sailing has carried out extensive tests as part of work to decide which windsurfing equipment to use at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Five different boards were put through their paces on Lake Garda in Italy, including the RS:X which is currently favoured for major World Sailing events and will be used at Tokyo 2020.

Equipment produced by Glide, iFoil, Formula Foil and Windfoil 1 was also tested by 10 male and 10 female windsurfers, who represented 18 countries.

Across five days, each sailor had the opportunity to test all five manufacturers in a range of conditions, with Lake Garda's breeze varying considerably.

They have now supplied feedback to World Sailing's Paris 2024 windsurfer evaluation working party.

The RS:X is currently the preferred supplier and will be used at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Manufacturers made presentations to the working party on areas including cost, equipment quality, availability and suitability to multiple formats.

International measurers were also on hand at Lake Garda to check the equipment supplied and evaluate its quality.

A report will now be produced by the working party with a recommendation on what equipment to use at Paris 2024 revealed in the "following weeks".

This will then be reviewed by World Sailing's Equipment Committee at the governing body's Annual Congress in Bermuda in November.

Their verdict will be passed on to World Sailing's ruling Council who will make the final decision.