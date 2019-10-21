Hosts South Africa moved to the brink of claiming the Africa Netball Cup after beating Kenya to make it five wins out of five in Cape Town.

The home nation triumphed 71-36 at Belleville Velodrome to continue their perfect record going into the last round of matches tomorrow.

Malawi occupy second spot and are the only team that can deny South Africa glory after they picked up two wins today.

They started the day by defeating holders Uganda 49-45 and then overcame Lesotho 89-32.

Today's other game saw Zimbabwe beat Zambia 57-51 to join Uganda on three wins from five.

Tomorrow's schedule includes the all-important matches between South Africa and Zambia, and Malawi and Zimbabwe.

The two other fixtures pit Lesotho against Zambia and Uganda against Kenya.

A Closing Ceremony will bring down the curtain on the event.