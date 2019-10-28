Kylie Whitehead of Australia became the first Indigenous woman to compete at a World Bowls Championship as she won her opening two matches at the World Singles Champion of Champions event in Adelaide.

Whitehead overcame Bonnita Van Heerden of Zimbabwe 9-5, 13-3 in her first game in section one of the women's event at the Adelaide Bowling Club.

She then beat experienced campaigner Diana Viljoen of Namibia 10-5, 12-2 to make a promising start to her bid for glory.

Laura Daniels of Wales, winner of this title in 2017, also got her campaign up and running with victory on the opening day.

Daniels defeated Cristina Konig of Argentina 16-2,10-5 in her first game in section two.

England’s Sophie Tolchard, winner of a world bronze in 2016 in the women’s pairs, was beaten 13-2, 12-6 by Shae Wilson of the Norfolk Islands.

Laura Daniels of Wales began her campaign with a win ©Getty Images

In the men's event, English champion Louis Ridout leads the way in section one following his two wins.

Ridout defeated Frank De Vries of The Netherlands 10-7, 15-1 and Samoa's Avala Savaiinaea 13-3, 15-1.

Lee Schraner of Australia is top of section two after he won all three of his matches.

Schraner defeated Kwok Fai Law of Singapore 13-4, 11-2, South Africa's Wayne Rittmuller 6-12, 5-4, 5-0 and Hirozaki Mori of Japan 12-7, 9-4.

Action is due to continue tomorrow.