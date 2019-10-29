The applications are in for the four vacant International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) Athetes' Advisory Committee positions, with a variety of candidates putting their names forward.

Six candidates from six nations are in the running.

In women's bobsleigh, Elana Meyers Taylor from the United States has applied.

The bobsleigh pilot has a glittering history in the sport, having been world champion in 2015 and 2017.

She has also won three Olympic Games medals, including silver in Pyeongchang last year.

The 35-year-old is serving a one-year term as President of the Women's Sports Foundation and is not currently competing due to pregnancy.

In men's bobsleigh, Slovakia's Ladislav Noskovič is up for selection.

Mattia Gaspari has eyes on skeleton representation ©Getty Images

For men's skeleton representation there are two candidates.

Italian Mattia Gaspari was the 2016 Junior World Championships bronze medallist, while Marcus Wyatt from Great Britain finished fifth at the 2019 European Championships.

In the Para-sports section, 2019 European champion Christopher Stewart from Switzerland has applied, along with World Championships bronze medallist and 2018 European Champion Alvils Brants from Latvia.

In January 2019, IBSF athletes chose Christina Hengster, former bobsleigh pilot from Austria, as the new chairwoman of the Athletes' Committee.

Katie Tannenbaum, skeleton athlete from the US Virgin Islands, represents women's skeleton.

By decision of the IBSF Executive Committee, all athletes are invited to vote during all race series, from December 5 to 18.

At the respective team captains' meetings before the first training, the election days will be announced.