World champions Reineri Andreu Ortega and Mojtaba Goleij have continued their success stories at the United World Wrestling Under-23 World Championships.

Cuban Ortega picked up another gold, at 57 kilograms, proving way too powerful for cadet world bronze medallist and junior world bronze winner Adlan Askarov of Kazhakstan, winning 10-0.

Ortega was previously triumphant in 2017.

Goleij of Iran delivered seven points in the second period of his 97kg match against junior world champion Shamil Musaev of Russia, securing an 8-2 victory - his second gold.

There was also a second world title for Turan Bayramov of Azerbaijan, defeating Japanese Takuma Taniyama in a dramatic bout at 65kg.

A chest lock for Bayramov scored him two points in the last minute to give him a 2-2 lead on criteria, with a failed challenge from Taniyama's corner presenting the Azerbaijan wrestler the gold, by a scoreline of 3-2.

The biggest comeback of the night came from u-23 world bronze medallist Mirza Skhulukhia of Georgia at 70kg.

He trailed for much of the bout, but scored a late takedown for a 7-5 lead.

The 79kg final was much less dramatic, with Tariel Gaphrindashvili of Georgia pinning Abubakr Abakarov of Azerbaijan, eventually winning in just one minute.

Mirza Skhulukhia celebrates his incredible comeback ©UWW

The last set of freestyle finals have also been decided and there were plenty of shocks.

Two-time junior world bronze medallist Gadzhimurad Magomedsaidov of Azerbaijan defeated 2018 junior world champion Hayato Ishiguro of Japan with a 5-3 decision in the 86kg category.

Magomedsaidov will now face returning u-23 world champion and 2013 cadet world silver medallist Kamran Ghasempour of Iran, who won his semi-final 4-4 on criteria.

In the 92kg category, American Bo Nickal was way too strong for current u-23 world champion Shamil Zubairov of Azerbaijan, dominating him 9-1.

The battle for gold will see Nickal take on Russian Shamil Musaev, who also had a straightforward path to the final, defeating Cuban Bastida Pomares 6-1.

But the most impressive performances came from the big men in 125kg.

Russian Vitali Goloev was a 10-0 winner over 2017 cadet world champion and 2018 cadet world silver medallist Daniel Greg Kerkvliet of the United States.

Goloev now faces Iranian Amir Hossein of Iran, who was even more convincing with a semi-final 11-0 shutout of Georgian Zuriko Urtashvili.

Iran and Russia will meet again in the 74kg gold-medal match, as 2018 junior world silver medallist Razambek Zhamalov faces Iranian Mohammed Nokhodilarimi.

In the 61kg event, Ravinder Ravinder of India is up against Ulukbek Zholdoshbekov of Kyrgyzstan.

The finals take place tomorrow.