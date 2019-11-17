Home hero Lee Cheuk Yiu achieved a fairytale victory at the Badminton World Federation Hong Kong Open by defeating Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in today's men's final.

Lee's success on home soil is a big shock as he was only entered into the main draw following a withdrawal in the qualifying tournament.

Despite long odds against him he has now become just the second men's player from Hong Kong to win the World Tour Super 500 event after Ng Ka Long did so in 2016.

The 23-year-old knocked out China's third seed Shi Yuqi and Denmark's 2017 world champion Viktor Axelsen during his dream run through the draw and finished the job today against Ginting.

He came from behind to win 16-21, 21-10, 22-20 against the eighth seed to send his home crowd at Hong Kong Coliseum into raptures.

"To win my first Super 500 title is such a great feeling, and that too in front of my home crowd," said Lee.

"I was so lucky.

"I was in the qualifying round and got into the main draw after someone withdrew.

"And now I got the title.

"I'm so fortunate.

Chen Yufei won the women's title in Hong Kong ©Getty Images

"I want to thank my fans who came to watch me.

"They cheered me on for every point.

"That I withstood all the pressure means a lot.

"I'm very excited to win my first major title."

China's third seed Chen Yufei beat Thailand's fifth seed and 2013 world champion Ratchanok Intanon 21-18, 13-21, 21-13 to win the women's final.

It meant a sixth title of the season for Chen, the bronze medallist at the last two editions of the World Championships.

"I'm very happy because I faced a lot of difficulties during the match but I could overcome them and that is progress," she said.

Unseeded South Koreans Choi Sol-gyu and Seo Seung-jae won the men's doubles thanks to a 13-21, 21-12, 21-13 win over Indonesia's second seeds Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan.

In the women's doubles final, China's third seeds Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan beat another unseeded South Korean duo as they saw off Chang Ye-na and Kim Hye-rin 21-11, 13-21, 21-15.

The mixed doubles title went to Japan's fourth seeds Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino, who were 22-20, 21-16 winners over China's He Jiting and Du Yue.