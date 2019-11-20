Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra has welcomed the introduction of Hindi as an official language of the Olympic Channel.

The Olympic Channel's Hindi platform was officially launched on Sunday (November 17), with digital content available on mobile apps and the website.

The Olympic Channel say users will be able to engage with locally produced daily content, news and features, as well as Olympic-themed original series and documentaries with an emphasis on Indian athletes, teams and sports.

A four-episode documentary series titled Shakti: India's Super Women has been released to coincide with the launch.

The series features Indian female athletes Dipa Karmakar, Deepika Kumari, Sakshi Malik and Sandhya Shetty, who faced significant obstacles in order to participate in sports to achieve their dreams.

"The availability of the Hindi language on the global digital platform is a significant step in the Olympic Channel's evolution as we look to create more personalised experiences for Olympic fans around the world," said Mark Parkman, Olympic Channel general manager.

"This is a great way to engage with more fans in growing markets and to tell the great Olympic stories in a way that connects directly to them as we build excitement on the road to Tokyo 2020."

Sports Minister of India on the @OlympicChannel: I am very happy that Hindi is now an official language of the Olympic Channel. Through this medium, you can learn about India's Olympic journey and your favourite sportsmen in Hindi. This decision will really benefit Indian people. https://t.co/dEDddiwecz — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) November 18, 2019

Batra, an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member wrote a letter to IOC President Thomas Bach to express his support.

"Hindi-speaking fans in India and all around the world will now be able to truly experience and engage with the Olympic Channel and its locally curated content in a more personalised way, gaining closer access to their favourite sporting icons," he told the IOC President, according to the Times of India.

"This significant initiative will give a strong impetus to the development of the Olympic Movement in India."

Indian Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has claimed the decision to introduce Hindi as an official language will benefit people in the country.

"I am very happy that Hindi is now an official language of the Olympic Channel," Rijiju said.

"Through this medium, you can learn about India's Olympic journey and your favourite sportsmen in Hindi.

"This decision will really benefit Indian people."

Since the launch of the Olympic Channel, the online platform has covered numerous multi-sport events.

The European Games in Minsk, Pan American Games in Lima and Africa Games in Morocco have all been covered this year.

Coverage was also provided for the first edition of the World Urban Games in Budapest and ANOC World Beach Games in Qatar, along with the Summer and Winter Universiades.