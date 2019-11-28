The Agitos Foundation, the International Paralympic Committee's (IPC) development arm, has announced 29 beneficiaries through the seventh edition of its Grant Support Programme (GSP).

A total of 74 applications were submitted from across the world, with projects hoping to receive grants of up to €40,000 (£34,000/$44,000).

Nineteen National Paralympic Committees (NPC), eight International Federations and two International Organisations of Sport for the Disabled were eventually selected.

Among those successful were the NPCs in Ivory Coast, Myanmar and Norway who will receive money for the first time for respective powerlifting, goalball and ice hockey programmes.

Three NPCs have been granted money for the first time ©Agitos Foundation

The chosen initiatives from Norway, Brazil, El Salvador and The Netherlands all focus on increasing female participation in Para-sport, while some countries have been given money on behalf of a group of nations.

This includes Angola, which has taken on a mentoring role to help fellow Portuguese-speaking African countries Mozambique, Guinea-Bissau, Cape Verde and São Tomé and Príncipe.

Other initiatives backed include the support of refugees for the fourth consecutive year.

The Hellenic Paralympic Committee will expand a long-standing initiative with refugees into a collaborative project with France, Serbia, Portugal, Spain and Austria.

Women in sport and working with refugees are key areas which have been targeted ©Agitos Foundation

The International Table Tennis Federation, meanwhile, will work with refugees living in camps in Jordan.

"The Agitos Foundation is very proud to see how much the IPC membership has achieved in the last seven years thanks to the Grant Support Programme," said Rita van Driel, the Agitos Foundation's Executive Committee chairperson.

"We are particularly glad to see three National Paralympic Committees being granted for the first time, and so many initiatives focused on enhancing the participation of women in Para-sport."