Disgraced former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner successfully lobbied for a change of leadership at the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) as he seeks repayment of alleged loans, reports have claimed.

The 76-year-old, who denies wrongdoing, was banned from football for life by FIFA in 2015 and is currently fighting extradition to the United States, where he has been charged with numerous corruption offences.

In July, it was revealed that Warner is suing the TTFA over nearly TTD16 mil­lion (£1.9 million/$2.3 million/€2.1 million) in loans he claims he provided to the body while at its helm.

The TTFA is now under the leadership of a new President in William Wallace, who unseated incumbent David John-Williams by 26 votes to 20 this week.

Three new vice-presidents were also elected at the organisation as part of the United TTFA group.

According to insideworldfootball, Warner lobbied behind the scenes for Wallace.

The new President then reportedly said that one of his first acts would be talking to Warner about his claim against the TTFA.

Any lobbying by Warner would be a breach of his lifetime ban.

Football in Trinidad and Tobago is reportedly facing severe debt ©Getty Images

He lost an appeal against his extradition to the US in June, but has taken his case to the Privy Council in London, which remains the highest appeal court for some former British territories.

Warner has not left Trinidad and Tobago since he was named in the American indictment in May 2015 and remains on bail.

He has seen others implicated in the corruption scandal, which plunged FIFA into an unprecedented crisis and led to the downfall of former President Sepp Blatter, arrested and jailed.

The former Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football President has argued that the extradition procedures against him are unlawful.

Even without Warner's claim against them, the TTFA face significant debts.

Wallace's election came just days after FIFA President Gianni Infantino joined the country's Prime Minister Keith Rowley and Williams to open the Caribbean nation's new Home of Foot­ball facility at Bal­main.

According to the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian, Rowley said the TTFA should now have "no excuses" for its state, both on and off the field.