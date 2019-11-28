Organisers of this weekend's International Cycling Union Track World Cup in Hong Kong have admitted they have "contingency plans" amid unrest in the city.

Three days of racing are scheduled at Hong Kong Velodrome from tomorrow, but months of violent anti-Government demonstrations have overshadowed the build-up.

Dutch madison world champions Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters are among those who have opted to skip the event because of the political situation.

"We did have some worries before, like many other event organisers in Hong Kong, but the World Cup will definitely go ahead now as the overall situation seems to be improving," said Hong Kong Cycling Association chairman Leung Hung-tak to the South China Morning Post.

"Some of our ticket sales have not been that encouraging, possibly due to the social unrest as people choose not to come out.

"But after the elections it seems the situation is getting better and we hope it can continue to improve.

"We have prepared some contingency plans but we don't think we have to use them."

Britain have selected six-time Olympic gold medallist Jason Kenny ©Getty Images

According to the South China Morning Post, the World Cup could be closed to fans if violence flares up again.

Golf's European Tour has already cancelled its Hong Kong Open, which was due to start today.

On the track, Hong Kong will look to Sarah Lee Wai-sze for success.

The world champion in both sprint and keirin has already won two sprint World Cup titles this season, at the two previous legs in Minsk and Glasgow.

Britain's six-time Olympic gold medallist Jason Kenny is also due to race, while his compatriot Katy Marchant will look to back-up her keirin title from Glasgow.

France's one kilometre time trial world champion Quentin Lafargue will also compete alongside Dutch sprint and team sprint world champion Harrie Lavreysen.