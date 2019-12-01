Stacy Spletzer-Jegen, the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) senior manager for athlete relations, believes participating at the second International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Athletes' Forum was a worthwhile experience.

The three-day event in Colorado Springs in the United States last month was seen as a chance for consultation, open dialogue and information sharing.

Athlete representatives from the IPC Athletes' Council, the International Olympic Committee Athletes' Commission, National Paralympic Committees and Paralympic Games Organising Committees were among those to attend.

As well as anti-doping, topics discussed included classification, athletes' health and athletes' rights and responsibilities.

Spletzer-Jegen was on hand at a WADA outreach booth where she interacted with athletes and answered questions.

The Forum covered various issues in the Paralympic Movement ©Getty Images

She was joined in Colorado Springs by other members of WADA staff including Stuart Kemp, the deputy director of standards and harmonisation who joined a panel session on anti-doping in the Paralympic Movement.

"Athlete engagement is a priority for WADA and attending this Forum provided a great platform for direct interaction with the Paralympic community," said Spletzer-Jegen.

"We appreciate the invitation to take part and look forward to doing so again in the future."