FIBA reschedule five events on 2020 3x3 World Tour in response to COVID-19

Five events on the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 2020 3x3 World Tour have been rescheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FIBA has confirmed its Masters competitions in Doha, Manila, Chengdu, Mexico City and Utsunomiya will not take place as planned amid growing international concern over the spread of coronavirus.

The Manila and Chengdu Masters have been pencilled in for August 15 to 16 and October 17 to 18, respectively.

New dates for the tournaments in Doha, Manila and Chengdu have not yet been announced, but FIBA said they would be confirmed at a later date.

The 2020 FIBA 3x3 World Tour had been due to feature 13 events and the final in Riyadh ©FIBA

The FIBA 2020 3x3 World Tour, which features 13 Masters events before the final in Riyadh in November, is currently scheduled to open in Prague on August 1.

Five Masters had been due to take place before the Olympic Games in Tokyo, pushed back to 2021 amid fears over the coronavirus pandemic.

"FIBA will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation on a daily basis and evaluate the options for the lifting of the suspension of competitions when the situation allows for it," FIBA said in a statement.

According to latest figures, over 44,000 people have died from the virus, while more than 882,000 have been infected worldwide.