The United Arab Emirates National Olympic Committee (UAE NOC) has urged National Federations to use remote communication technology during the coronavirus pandemic.

With National Federations unable to meet due to restrictive measures put in place to contain coronavirus in the UAE, the country's NOC has urged organisations to use visual communication technology instead.

It has offered to provide National Federations with the technological support needed.

"In the public interest, all concerned parties are urged to contribute innovative ideas and solutions to tackle this testing time,” said UAE NOC secretary general Mohammed bin Sulayem.

"We have sent out circulars to sports federations urging them to use modern technologies that save much of their time and effort, and at the same time safeguard the health of individuals.

"We will spare no efforts to lend support to any sports federation, organisation or entity in this regard.

"We will be happy to cooperate and share expertise with them."

National Federations in the UAE are being urged to meet using visual communication technology ©UAE NOC

The UAE currently has more than 800 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with eight fatalities.

Sport in the country was impacted when the UAE Tour cycling was cancelled with two stages left on February 27, after two staff members from one of the teams tested positive for the virus.

Teams and officials had to remain in quarantine until they had been tested for coronavirus, with a reported 12 cases emerging from the event in total.

All sporting events were subsequently suspended.

"Out of its social responsibility, the NOC supports all measures taken to assist the concerned health bodies to deliver their prevention programmes," said Mohammed bin Sulayem.

"Like other entities, the NOC took the initiative to contribute an array of ideas and suggestions to mitigate the impact of the current circumstances, especially as regards the holding of important meetings and streamlining remote work using sophisticated technologies."