IOC and ANOC among organisations to thank medical workers World Health Day

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) have been among the organisations paying tribute to health workers on World Health Day.

IOC President Thomas Bach appeared in a video on Twitter thanking medical workers for their efforts - especially those fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.

"Thank you to all the doctors, the nurses, the healthcare workers and the many volunteers," Bach said.

"Thank you for your dedication, your commitment and your resilience.

"You are our true champions.

"And when this is over, I hope that your commitment, all your efforts, will not be forgotten, and that you will receive the support you truly deserve."

Bach added that may Olympic athletes were working in hospitals at this time, and that that underlined how "even in these unprecedented times, sport gives hope".

The International Paralympic Committee marked the day with a video on its Twitter page where more than a dozen Paralympians expressed their gratitude towards those leading the fight against the pandemic.

A message of support from Para athletes to all healthcare workers and staff working in the front line against coronavirus. Thank you.#WorldHealthDay | #HealthWorkers | #COVID19 | @WHO pic.twitter.com/BxuzfI5x0W — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) April 7, 2020

Acting ANOC President Robin Mitchell echoed those sentiments, saying National Olympic Committees wished to thank care-givers and health workers "all around the world for the vital role they play every minute of every day in keeping us healthy".

"They are at the forefront of our global fight against the current COVID-19 pandemic and their selfless dedication is an inspiration to all of us," Mitchell continued.

“We all have a role to play in supporting them and contributing to the containment of the current pandemic by staying at home during this difficult time.

"As we saw yesterday during the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, we can support out healthcare workers by staying at home but still remaining active.

"Despite the cancellation of sports events, sport will continue to play an important role in uniting the world and bringing us together in solidarity."

International Federations including FIFA, the International Judo Federation and the International Handball Federation have also marked the occasion on social media.

In a guest blog on insidethegames today marking World Health Day, Uğur Erdener - a member of the IOC Executive Board, chairman of the IOC Medical and Scientific Commission and World Archery President - wrote of how the day had never been more important.